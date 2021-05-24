newsbreak-logo
‘Hatoful Boyfriend’ Is Getting Delisted at the End of the Month on iOS and Android

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 3 days ago

Hatoful Boyfriend ($4.99) from Mediatonic, Devolver Digital, and Hato Moa was a very surprising experience when I originallt played it a few years ago on PC. It looked like a gag game you’d gift someone on Steam as a joke but ended up being a great otome experience with an emotional story in its proper ending. Hatoful Boyfriend is full of humour but it also has an interesting story to tell through its multiple endings and characters. It finally arrived on mobile across both iOS and Android as a premium release thanks to Devolver Digital back in May 2016 and it is finally being delisted in a few days as revealed by Hato Moa on Twitter due to the publishing agreements on mobile and PlayStation platforms coming to an end. Those who own the game will continue to own it but new purchases will not be possible. If you’ve not played it before, watch the trailer below:

