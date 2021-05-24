Alejandro Nones has been acting professionally for well over a decade, but his career has really taken off over the last couple of years. Since being cast in the Netflix series Who Killed Sara? Alejandro has become known to viewers all over the world. His ability to authentically portray characters has earned him the respect of people across the industry. As Who Killed Sara? continues to attract a wide audience, there’s no doubt that it will open up even more opportunities for Alejandro. Even though he has quite a few years behind him, in some ways, Alejandro is just getting started. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Alejandro Nones.