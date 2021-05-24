Later This Week, Nintendo Switch Is Getting An Infrared Spy Alarm

Like its predecessor before it, Layers of Fear 2 will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. Developer Bloober Team announced this port earlier this week with a trailer narrated by Tony Todd, who played the iconic Candyman from the movies of the same name, as he did when the game was first revealed. We at COGconnected have talked about the strange choice of putting games that could make players drop their controllers in terror onto a handheld console, but I guess that hasn’t been too big an issue yet. Layers of Fear 2 will be coming to the Switch next week.