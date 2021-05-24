Later This Week, Nintendo Switch Is Getting An Infrared Spy Alarm
Studio of the moment, Sabec, is keeping up with its current schedule of weekly Switch releases with Spy Alarm, the latest of its 'games' to hit the eShop. You might remember that Calculator blew up online a couple of weeks back (sparking a comical trend of joke reviews in the process), and this was quickly followed up by Xylophone, perhaps forever cementing Sabec as a publisher of needless apps on Nintendo's digital store. With Spy Alarm, though, the studio is at least making use of one of Switch's underused and underrated features.www.nintendolife.com