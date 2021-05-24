newsbreak-logo
Man sentenced to prison after opening fire at trooper with an AK-47

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ga. — A man who fired at a Georgia State Trooper with an assault rifle has sentenced to 18 years in prison.

In January 2020, a trooper had to disable Timothy Carruth’s car when he didn’t pull over in Madison County.

Video shows Carruth getting out of the car and opening fire with an AK-47. He then took off.

Thankfully, no one was hit by the gunfire.

Madison County deputies found him a short time later.

Carruth pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a peace officer. There is no possibility for parole.

District Attorney Parks White wrote on Facebook that Carruth had a long history of crime.

“Carruth had a long history of violent felony convictions in Athens, but had unfortunately never faced real justice. He was given probation over and over, or very short custodial sentences,” White said.

