Beyond Meat stock is up more than 40% since bottoming near $100 per share in May. Analysts are arguing BYND should be considered a meme stock. Shares of plant-based food maker Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) gained 12% on Thursday and the momentum carried over into Friday’s session. The catalyst that spurred a rally in BYND stock was Bank of America analysts arguing for Beyond Meat’s inclusion as a “meme stock.”