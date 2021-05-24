Have You Been Using The Wrong Hose Clamps? According To This Guy, Yes. What Do You Think?
You know how you are watching some video on YouTube, get distracted, and then all of a sudden another video starts playing? Of course you do. Well that’s what happened to me that got me watching the video below. While watching the video I immediately started shaking my head and saying things to myself about how stupid I thought this guy is. I argued with virtually every point he made in the video in fact, which then got me thinking. But before I started calling my engineer buddies, including those that work at Chevrolet, Dodge, and Ford, I figured I’d see what all of you out there thought first.bangshift.com