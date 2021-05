I had worn a white lace dress with flared tulle. Unless the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills flew commercial back then, I'm fairly certain I was the most overdressed person on that Air India flight to New Jersey back on May 9, 1992. It's an odd level of detail to remember, even 29 years later, but you see, it wasn't just any old flight. It was the first time my mom, siblings, and I had ever set foot on a plane—to go anywhere—let alone to fly internationally. It was the flight that was going to reunite us with my dad, after two long years.