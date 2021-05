MILAN – Honouring the captain’s armband, the Scudetto and Inter: this is what Andrea Ranocchia has done, and then some. Against Roma, he made his seventh appearance of the season, with his almost impeccable record during the current campaign standing at six wins and a draw. It’s not a coincidence because, once again, he was one of the best players on the pitch in tonight’s game against the Giallorossi. In the closing stages, he made an exceptional last-ditch intervention to stop El Shaarawy from scoring, a header which kept Inter in front. After the match, the Italian had the following to say to Inter TV: “It’s really important to me to do well when I play. I’m happy and we’re happy with the win. We continue to go down an important journey. We’re honouring the league and enjoying our triumph.