Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

AP Top Stories May 24 A

swiowanewssource.com
 2021-05-24

Cover picture for the articleHere's the latest for May 24th: India COVID-19 death toll passes 300,000; George Floyd's family marks one year since death; Teenage girl killed and more than a dozen shot at South Carolina concert; Congo volcano displaces thousands. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​

www.swiowanewssource.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Breaking News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
Instagram
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

AP will no longer name suspects in minor crime stories

The Associated Press said Tuesday that it will no longer name suspects in minor crime stories that only cover an arrest with no follow-up. John Daniszewski, AP’s vice president for standards, said in a statement that in such stories, the news outlet will likely not report on whether charges were later dropped or if the suspect was acquitted.
MusicDaily Gate City

New Jersey streets renamed for Isley Brothers

Two New Jersey towns have renamed streets in honor of the Isley Brothers, the legendary R&B group behind songs including "Shout," "Twist and Shout" and "It's Your Thing." (June 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/bd4b48350716411b8994397e2310f8c6.
Healthalaturkanews.com

CDC’s eviction moratorium extended through July 31

The CDC has extended its moratorium on evictions through the end of July to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic remain in their homes. CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano has more. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
Miami, FLalaturkanews.com

Man discusses responding to condo collapse

ABC News’ David Muir spoke to Miami resident Nicholas Balboa, who was on the scene shortly after the condominium collapse in South Florida and heard a little boy’s cry from the rubble. WATCH FULL EPISODES OF WORLD NEWS TONIGHT:. https://abc.com/shows/world-news-tonight WATCH WORLD NEWS TONIGHT ON HULU:. https://bit.ly/3iQLwPp #WorldNewsTonight #ConoCollapse #Rubble...
Florida Statealaturkanews.com

Dozens remain unaccounted for after condo collapse in Florida

Dozens of people remain unaccounted for after a high-rise condo collapsed in Florida. Authorities confirmed at least one person was killed early Thursday in the town of Surfside. Search and rescue crews are still making their way through the rubble and debris looking for any survivors. CBS News correspondents Manuel Bojorquez, David Begnaud and Mark Strassmann have the latest on the investigation and the reunification process for families. Then, Surfside commissioner Nelly Velasquez joins CBSN's Lana Zak for her take on the tragedy. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
Public Safetyalaturkanews.com

Watch: Judge sentences Derek Chauvin to 22+ years for the murder of George Floyd

Judge Peter Cahill announced a sentence of 22 and a half years in prison for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted on all charges in the murder of George Floyd. Watch the sentencing announcement. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
Florida, MODaily Gate City

View from air shows destruction at condo collapse

Officials say there are still 159 people unaccounted for after the partial collapse of a beachside building in Florida. The extent of the destruction can be seen from the air and in satellite photos. (June 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
ProtestsDaily Gate City

Thousands attend Pride march in Paris

Thousands of people took to the Paris streets into a rainbow-colored festival of fun and pride on Saturday, celebrating being together again after a year and a half of pandemic restrictions. (June 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Houston, TXhartfordcitynewstimes.com

Floyd sister in Houston unhappy with sentence

George Floyd's older sister La Tonya watched Derek Chauvin's sentencing from Houston and said the 22 year sentence wasn't enough. (June 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/5b0f1cee802e4c29b3ab9866b8ad69ec.
AccidentsDaily Gate City

5 die in hot air balloon crash in New Mexico

Five people died after a hot air balloon they were riding in hit power lines in New Mexico's largest city and the gondola crashed to the ground, officials said Saturday. (June 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
Florida Statethechestnutpost.com

Officials give update on partial building collapse in South Florida

Miami-Dade police and other officials gave an update on the partial building collapse in Surfside, Florida. At least one person was killed and multiple people were injured in the collapse of the high-rise condominium building. Dozens of fire-rescue units were at the scene. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming...
Public Healthalaturkanews.com

Sydney, Australia, begins two-week COVID lockdown

Sydney, Australia, on Saturday night began a two-week lockdown amid a surge in cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant. BBC News' Phil Mercer reports. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
WWEPosted by
Fox News

Ex-WWE star Melissa Coates dead at 50

Melissa Coates, known as "Super Genie" in the ring, has died. She was 50 years old. A friend of Coates confirmed her death in a Facebook post on Wednesday, "This may be the hardest post I have ever made… Just got word from Terry ‘Sabu’ Brunk that Super Genie Melissa Coates has passed away this afternoon."
Instagramswiowanewssource.com

AP Top Stories June 19 P

Here’s the latest for Saturday, June 19:Juneteenth, recalling end of slavery, is marked across US; Hard-line judiciary head wins Iran presidency as turnout low; Tropical storm brings rain, floods to gulf coast; Racegoers get glammed up for test event. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
Instagramshorelinemedia.net

AP Top Stories June 19 P

Here’s the latest for Saturday, June 19:Juneteenth, recalling end of slavery, is marked across US; Hard-line judiciary head wins Iran presidency as turnout low; Tropical storm brings rain, floods to gulf coast; Racegoers get glammed up for test event. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
Instagramiosconews.com

AP Top Stories June 19 P

Here’s the latest for Saturday, June 19:Juneteenth, recalling end of slavery, is marked across US; Hard-line judiciary head wins Iran presidency as turnout low; Tropical storm brings rain, floods to gulf coast; Racegoers get glammed up for test event. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​