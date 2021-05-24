From Lizard Brain to Wizard Brain: Teaching (and Learning) Emotional Regulation

Nobody can honestly claim that they’ve never experienced difficulty focusing; it’s a highly relatable problem that can turn even the smallest task into an excruciating affair, which is precisely why everyone should have an arsenal of skills and strategies at their disposal for when the beast of distraction rears its head. As a parent, you probably have a few such tricks up your sleeve already (after all, the laundry doesn’t wash itself), but they might be hard to pinpoint and harder still to teach to your easily-distracted offspring. Fortunately, we asked Dr. Bethany Cook, clinical psychologist and author of For What It’s Worth: A Perspective on How to Thrive and Survive Parenting, to share some actionable advice on how to help kids focus, and you can read it all below. (You’re welcome.)