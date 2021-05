Cryptocurrencies are types of digital currencies that only exist electronically. It is more of a peer-to-peer money transfer system that allows sending or receiving the money to all corners of the world. Cryptocurrencies are used for quick payments and do not involve banks in the transactions. There are different types of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Zcash, Litecoin, and Stellar Lumen. Some people view the crypto markets as an investment opportunity, and they do so by holding the currencies with the hope of an increase in prices. It is a very lucrative venture but also a risky one. Investors have to play their cards smartly and ensure they keep a close eye on market changes.