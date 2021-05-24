newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ottawa County, MI

Early Morning Rush: Monday, May 24

WZZM 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITMER BACKLASH | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released an apology statement Sunday after a photo emerged of her at a restaurant with about a dozen other unmasked people. This violates the MDHHS's May 15 order that only allows six people per group in restaurants, with each group maintaining six feet of social distance.

www.wzzm13.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Ottawa County, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Morning#Mdhhs#Michiganders#Vacc#Mdot#News 13onyourside Com#Twitter#Crews#8th Avenue#Wb M 6#Today#Normal Plan#Kenowa#Alternate Routes#Forecast#Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Youtube
Related
Michigan StateGrand Haven Tribune

Friday's update: 1,766 new cases, 34 deaths in Michigan

The state health department reported 1,766 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 34 deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. That pushes Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases to 873,335, with 18,500 deaths. The Ottawa County health department reported 39 new cases of the virus and one death related...
Michigan StateGrand Haven Tribune

Michigan to lift mask requirement for those fully vaccinated

Anyone in Michigan who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 does not need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday. The updated guidance also nixes a mask mandate for anyone who is outside, and all state mask...
Michigan StateGrand Haven Tribune

Thursday's update: 2,057 new cases, 112 deaths in Michigan

The state health department reported 2,057 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 112 deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. That pushes Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases to 871,569, with 18,467 deaths. Seventy-three of the deaths reported in Michigan on Thursday were identified through a review of vital...
Grand Haven, MIGrand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven forecast

A frost advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. today for portions of central, south-central, southwest and west-central Michigan, including Ottawa County. Temperatures as low as 32 early today will result in frost formation. Temperatures near freezing could harm plants and other sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Michigan StateGrand Haven Tribune

Wednesday's update: 2,171 new cases, 17 deaths in Michigan

The state health department reported 2,171 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 17 deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. That pushes Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases to 869,512, with 18,355 deaths. The Ottawa County health department reported 28 new cases of the virus and no deaths related...
Allegan County, MIweather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 04:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clare; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa; Van Buren FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Except for locations very close to Lake Michigan, and large urban areas, as of 4 am, temperature are currently near to below freezing. Over areas near and north of route 20, temperatures are in the mid 20s currently. In these area, a hard freeze is expected. Temperatures will quickly rise above freezing once the sun rises just after 6 am this morning. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

This Lakeshore County is the Fastest Growing in Michigan

U.S. Census data shows this county's population grew nearly twelve times faster than the rest of the state of Michigan from 2010-2020. The decade of the 2010's was not a good one for Michigan, as the overall population grew a scant .84% (don't miss that decimal). More than 50 Michigan counties lost citizens, while only 30 showed population growth. Ottawa County flourished during the same period of 2010-2020, with an 11.7% increase, making it the fastest-growing county in the state.