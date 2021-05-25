newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer & drier week of weather ahead

By Steve Caparotta
Posted by 
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The final full week of May should give us a much-needed opportunity to dry out after flooding rains impacted the area last week. While we do have some small rain chances in the forecast, high pressure should keep rain coverage and intensity at bay for most of the week.

www.wafb.com
WAFB

WAFB

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
City
Amite City, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Memorial Day Weekend#Dry Weather#East Lake#Warmer Drier#Seasonably Warm Weather#Rain Chances#Southeast Winds#Highs#Fall#Memorial Day Monday#Today#La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Livingston Parish, LAPosted by
WAFB

Livingston Parish residents still dealing with high floodwaters one week later

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish residents are still dealing with floodwaters after last week’s severe storms. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said there are still a handful of roads that are considered impassable because of the high water. As of Monday, May 24, a few of those include Gunboat Landing, Live Oak Street, Pecan Street, Swan Street, and Mallard Road.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Baton Rouge Voice

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Baton Rouge

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Baton Rouge: Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Baton Rouge, LAL'Observateur

FEMA reminder: It’s time to prepare for Hurricane Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – Hurricane season will be here soon. Don’t wait for a dangerous storm to threaten before preparing. Here are four points you can follow to protect your family and home. Stay informed. Pay attention to weather reports and information from state and local news agencies, keeping up...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
East Baton Rouge Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for East Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1020 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Napoleonville, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Carville, Village St. George and Geismar. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 04:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Orleans FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon * Some areas have already received 5 to 7 inches of rain from Tuesday morning through this morning. An additional 1 to 2 inches, with locally heavier amounts are possible today. This additional rainfall, along with the antecedent conditions could lead to areas of flash flooding.
East Baton Rouge Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; St. Helena THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN ST. HELENA SOUTHEASTERN EAST FELICIANA AND NORTHEASTERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
East Baton Rouge Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; St. Helena THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN ST. HELENA SOUTHEASTERN EAST FELICIANA AND NORTHEASTERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
East Baton Rouge Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Pointe Coupee; West Baton Rouge A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST BATON ROUGE...SOUTHERN POINTE COUPEE...NORTHERN IBERVILLE AND WESTERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 538 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Atchafalaya National Wildlife Refuge, or 8 miles south of Krotz Springs, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Port Allen, Addis, Brusly, Livonia, Maringouin, Fordoche, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Erwinville, Ramah and Lottie. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 128 and 156. Interstate 110 in Louisiana near mile marker 1. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Southern Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Livingston; Southern Tangipahoa; St. John The Baptist A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...NORTHEASTERN ASCENSION...SOUTHERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTH CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA AND SOUTHERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 725 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Port Vincent, or 10 miles southeast of Denham Springs, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Laplace, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Prairieville, Whitehall and Killian. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 207 and 210. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 20.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Tangipahoa The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana South central East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 915 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Port Vincent to 6 miles northeast of Pierre Part, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Reserve, Oak Hills Place, Laplace, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Westminster, Geismar, Garyville, Shenandoah, Whitehall and Old Jefferson. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 162 and 204. Interstate 12 between mile markers 3 and 12. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 15 and 22. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; West Baton Rouge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR WESTERN ASCENSION...WEST BATON ROUGE...WEST CENTRAL LIVINGSTON IBERVILLE AND SOUTHWESTERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 848 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near St. Gabriel, or near Plaquemine, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Westminster, Geismar, Ramah, Bayou Sorrel and Shenandoah. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 135 and 180. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 16. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH