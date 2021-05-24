Mexican corridos with a trap beat: The future of LA music might be Rancho Humilde Records

Last night, the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards were held in Los Angeles, California, honoring the year’s best film and television moments. Though there were many red carpet veterans making an appearance—including Yara Shahidi and Elizabeth Olsen—Ginny & Georgia star Antonia Gentry was walking the step-and-repeat for the first time. The actor, who stars in the show about a family whose “fresh start” in New England is anything but, attended as both a nominee for Breakout Performance and as a presenter for Best Musical Moment. “I was very nervous, I’ll admit, but I was surrounded by such a wonderful team and everyone was so welcoming and helpful,” says Gentry. “It was so much fun.” To make the occasion, she took Vogue along for the ride.