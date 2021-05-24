newsbreak-logo
'Mare of Easttown' creator brought his Delco-flavored love of basketball to the popular HBO series

Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — It's a premise that worked spectacularly well for at least one other writer from Keystone State: An ex-basketball hero from a dreary Pennsylvania town looks for redemption amid the rubble of a troubled adulthood. Harry "Rabbit" Angstrom got rich and fat in four acclaimed John Updike novels, but...

Related
Delaware County, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Kate Winslet enchanted by ‘mythical’ Wawa during ‘Mare of Easttown’

Every night in her dreams, she’d see it — she’d feel it. Even Kate Winslet was not immune to the charms of Wawa. The Oscar-winning British actor had heard much about the “mythical” convenience store in the course of working on the HBO series “Mare of Easttown,” which is set in Delaware County, Pennsylvania (despite the real Easttown being in Chester County) and filmed in several local towns.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Kate Winslet gushes about Wawa: It 'felt like a mythical place'

Kate Winslet’s thoughts on Wawa are the opinions we never knew we needed. During her appearance during Wednesday’s episode of the Los Angeles Times podcast “The Envelope,” Winslet revealed that she fully embraced Pennsylvanian culture for her role in “Mare of Easttown.” In the HBO limited series and murder mystery hit, she plays police sergeant Mare Sheehan for her first television role in 10 years.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

What makes Mare of Easttown work is how different it is from HBO’s glamorous, prestige murder story offerings of late

The Kate Winslet-led HBO drama is a stark contrast to David E. Kelley's Big Little Lies and The Undoing. "Nicole Kidman starred in both. But the shows also had more in common that just Kidman," says Alex Abad-Santos. "They were both about the glamorous lives of very beautiful, very rich women beleaguered by sociopaths, awful marriages, and homicide. Their privileged lives complete with plush homes, beautiful coats, and perfect handbags were part of the shows’ appeal; the women’s well-appointed kitchens, gorgeous fashion, and lives full of surreal opulence matched their degree of emotional terror and turmoil. Mare has plenty of terror and turmoil; not so much of the rest...Mare of Easttown wraps itself around its title character’s complexities and struggles, and shows how this case eats away at the thin walls that separate Mare’s personal self from the public and professional selves she presents to the world. Winslet is mesmerizing as she allows us to see the ugliness Mare is capable of and how obsessive, perhaps even abusive, she can be when she’s threatened."
Delaware County, PAMain Line Media News

Actress Kate Winslet takes Delco international and enjoys 'hanging out' in Wawa

Actress Kate Winslet's new HBO show "Mare of Eastown" has put the world's spotlight on Delaware County and the region. Winslet, who burst onto the scene as the star of "Titanic," talked to the Los Angeles Times podcast "The Envelope" about getting into the part of Mare, learning to film during a pandemic, reading the Delaware County Daily Times to get the feel for the region and visiting the "mythical" place known as Wawa.
TV SeriesTraverse City Record-Eagle

Troy Reimink: HBO's 'Mare of Easttown' transcends its crime TV formula

The detective-show bingo card fills up pretty quickly with “Mare of Easttown,” HBO’s big prestige miniseries of the moment. We have a young woman, murdered. The setting is a tight-knit working-class community where everyone seems to be hiding something. The production design conveys a general sense of autumnal gloom and economic distress. Plot twists cast doubt on characters we come to trust.
Delaware County, PADerrick

Breaking down 'Mare of Easttown's' most shocking moment yet

The following contains major spoilers from the fifth episode of HBO's "Mare of Easttown." In our eyes, there's no such thing as too much discussion of HBO's already-much-discussed crime drama "Mare of Easttown," starring Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a memorably accented, Wawa-loving police detective in Delaware County, Pa. — where she's investigating the disappearance of two teenage girls and the death of another.
TV SeriesNew University Newspaper

HBO Max Releases Crime Drama ‘Mare of Easttown’

While the premise of a detective trying to solve a murder during personal crises may seem cliché, the HBO Max miniseries “Mare of Easttown,” released on April 18, manages to captivate its audience with new twists and refreshing performances. Director Craig Zobel’s direction in “Mare of Easttown” is different from...
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

A Guide to Who the Hell Is Related to Who on Mare of Easttown

Watch: Kate Winslet Sets Record Straight About Vacationing With Leo. Sure, that's what her new-in-town partner asked Mare (Kate Winslet) in episode three of Mare of Easttown, but it easily could've been asked by viewers from the very beginning of the gripping series. Created by Brad Ingelsby, HBO's latest buzzy...
CelebritiesSlate

How Good at Basketball Is Kate Winslet, Really?

In the first episode of HBO’s Mare of Easttown, we see Kate Winslet, playing Mare, stride onto the basketball court at her old high school, where she was once a star. “Miss Lady Hawk herself,” the announcer proclaims, “Mare Sheehan!” Along with her teammates, Mare won a Pennsylvania state championship 25 years before, and Mare, it seems, hit the big shot.
BasketballPosted by
Primetimer

Mare of Easttown begs the question: Can Kate Winslet play basketball?

On the HBO drama, Winslet plays Mare Sheehan, a state champion high school basketball star. "We’ve seen Winslet, as Mare, talk a little about her high school career, but have never seen her play," says Dan Kois. "Which leads to the inevitable questions: Can Kate Winslet play basketball? What kind of player is she? How’s her handle? Does this seven-time Oscar nominee shoot the 3 or body in the paint? Is she more of a scorer or a pass-first point guard? I had to know, so I emailed her publicist, asking all of the above questions, and her publicist’s assistant wrote back, very quickly, to say, 'Kate is not able to participate, but thank you for thinking of her for this.' So if I couldn’t get it from the star herself, I’d need to do some investigating. Luckily, I’ve seen many of the 42 movies Kate Winslet’s appeared in, and a legion of fans have done a lot of work compiling YouTube clips of some of her greatest moments. So we’re able to get a pretty good idea of what she brings to the court. Let’s break down her recruiting profile."
TV & Videosafi.com

Catching up with MARE OF EASTTOWN creator, writer and AFI alum Brad Ingelsby

Originally on track to pursue a Business career, Brad Ingelsby (AFI Class of 2005) landed at AFI after taking a screenwriting class and hasn’t looked back since. He broke onto the scene in 2013 with the film OUT OF THE FURNACE, directed by Scott Cooper and starring Christian Bale, which he first started writing at AFI from a script called “The Low Dweller.” He followed it up with projects including RUN ALL NIGHT, OUR FRIEND and, most recently, the redemptive tale THE WAY BACK.
TV & Videoshpr2.org

From 'Designing Women' To 'Hacks', Jean Smart's Career Is Still Going Strong

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. My guest, Jean Smart, has been getting roles that really show off what she can do. And as was recently noted in Entertainment Weekly, she excels at absolutely everything. In the TV series Fargo," she played the hardened matriarch of a crime family. Last year in the HBO series "Watchmen," she played an FBI agent. Now, she's co-starring in the HBO crime and family drama "Mare Of Easttown" as the mother of Kate Winslet's character. Her comedic timing was obvious in the '80s sitcom "Designing Women," and in the early 2000s, when she won two Emmys for her guest-starring role in "Frasier." This week, she returns to comedy in the new series "Hacks" which premieres Thursday on HBO Max.
TV SeriesEsquire

'Mare of Easttown' Episode 5 Recap: Phantom Visions

A blackout ushers in this week's episode, 'Illusions', which is just the kind of heavy-handed metaphor this show can somehow get away with because, after all, we've all essentially been in the dark for four episodes. A little heavy-handed metaphor from us there, gratis. The blackout's cause and victim is...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Mare of Easttown is so compelling because it depicts the bizarre minutiae of real people

"Sure, Mare of Easttown is a grim, small-town murder show so typical to the prestige crime genre that it’s already inspired an SNL spoof featuring Kate McKinnon vaping a soft pretzel while explaining that she’s a grandma by virtue of being 'a Philly 40,'" says Jodi Walker. "But as audiences who have slowly made their way to the weekly series have discovered, there’s something else there. Orbiting around the signature murdered/missing girls, as pursued by the brooding detective with a dangerous devotion to justice, are itty-bitty scenes depicting the bizarre minutiae that comes with being a real person who lives in a real place and gets real hammered on real Jameson. 'The writers clearly Googled,' exclaims the Delco Daily in the SNL parody. 'They knew the foods and the towns!' That’s both accurate and funny, but obviously not the whole story. Because yes, this show is set in a town in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, so a lot of the show’s best details revolve around turning 'daughter' into a four-syllable word, and discussing different kinds of sandwiches and where to get them (Coco’s for cheesesteaks, Laspadas for hoagies, Wawa for miscellaneous). But I’d wager that what takes Mare of Easttown beyond parody is that writer and show creator Brad Ingelsby also knows people. When he writes them, he knows what concerts they’ve been to and what games they like to play on their iPad, and whether they’re the heartbreaker or the heartbroken—and so we get to know that too. Mare of Easttown is still incredibly dark, but its moments of specificity manage to be so humanizing that they act as a sort of life raft to get us through the bleak and murky waters of investigating who murdered Erin McMenamin and kidnapped Katie Bailey. World-building is not a storytelling technique reserved for the fantasy genre, and alongside Inglesby’s scripts, Craig Zobel’s mastery of mise-en-scène brings a surprising amount of humor—and, dare I say, joy—to what could otherwise be just another budget whodunit."