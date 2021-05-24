newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Wazdan Unveils New Jersey Online Casino Market Entry

casinonewsdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline casino games developer and provider Wazdan is set to further expand its presence with the upcoming debut of a selection of its titles in New Jersey’s regulated iGaming market. The company announced last week that it has received a transactional waiver from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement...

www.casinonewsdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino Games#Online Gaming#Mobile Gaming#Casino Gambling#Video Gaming#Wazdan Unveils#Igaming#Sizzling 777 Deluxe#Magic Fruits Deluxe#Html5#Ultra Lite Mode#Ultra Fast Mode#Onjn#Rng#Gli#Ga#Latin American#Wazdan Newsroom#Magic Stars#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gambling
Related
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

iSoftBet Unveils Casino Days as Latest Online Casino Content Client

Online casino games creator and aggregator iSoftBet has partnered with digital gambling operator Rhino Entertainment in a deal that will result in the former’s full slots collection going live with the latter’s Casino Days brand. The agreement will provide Casino Days players with access to the leading supplier’s ever-growing portfolio...
Gamblingpokerfuse.com

Casino Super Series Offers Big Prizes in New Jersey

Casino players in New Jersey have a huge promotion this month to play for. BetMGM Casino NJ along with partner rooms Borgata Casino, and NJ PartyCasino, are hosting the Casino Super Series Leaderboard with $2 million in total prizes. BetMGM Casino NJ is spicing things up this month with a...
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

New Jersey betting and gaming market tops $350m in April

New Jersey’s regulated sports betting and gaming revenue soared by 326 per cent to $352.2m in April, reflecting the impact of last year’s Atlantic City casino closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With land-based casinos now reopened, casino win amounted to $189.6m in April, comprising $138.0m from slot machines and...
GamblingPoker News

2021 New Jersey Spring Championship of Online Poker (NJSCOOP)

Another event is on the horizon for the 2021 PokerStars New Jersey Spring Championship of Online Poker (NJSCOOP), with 9-H: $200 NLHE [Progressive KO, Thursday Thrill] $10,000. Registration is open for all located inside New Jersey state lines with play set to begin at 8 p.m. ET. This event features starting stacks of 25,000 with blinds beginning at 80/160 and a 20-ante and levels increasing every 12 minutes for the duration of the one-night event. Late registration will remain open for three hours and 15 minutes, closing at 11:15 p.m. ET.
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

EDITORIAL: If New Jersey bans casino smoking, it won’t be due to the science

The widespread and largely unstoppable campaign against smoking is again targeting casinos in New Jersey. Smoking has been restricted to certain areas in casinos for years. The casinos also have deployed powerful ventilation and air-filtration systems to ensure their customers, especially those who don’t smoke or vape, get air quality that is fresh and clean.
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Wazdan receives approval to go live in New Jersey

Online casino content developer Wazdan is poised to make its maiden manoeuvres into the Garden State, a development the group lauds as “the first step on a very exciting journey”. This follows the receipt of a transactional waiver from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement to launch a selection...
Gamblinggilaherald.com

Fire casino games to play online in the secure casino

Fire slots have become a huge trend in many casinos of global use. If you are after exciting plots and bright emotions when playing casino slots, then be ready that fire slots will surprise you. In fact, these types of slots are so unexpected that once can’t even compare them, – what you should do to figure out what games will become the favorite is to try them out. And there is no better place for starting to play fire slots than richprize.com/games/fire. The reasons? On Rich Prize, you will find the most contemporary variations of the fire slot games and have a chance to try them all either in free versions or paid ones. This will give you absolute freedom of choice along with clever playing with reduced risks.
Gamblingtunf.com

Wazdan signs a new agreement with Crowd Entertainment

Wazdan is a popular and innovative provider of casino games. It is now bolstering its position in Romania as it includes its games live with the two Crowd Entertainment brands, namely Princess Casino, which is a first-class casino platform that hails from Romania, and CashPot. The Romanian operator is already...
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

Red Tiger Integrates Online Casino Content with BetMGM in PA

Online casino games studio Red Tiger on Monday debuted its titles with BetMGM Casino and Borgata Casino in Pennsylvania. As part of an initial rollout of content, the two brands now offer hit Red Tiger online slots Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, Cash Volt, and Wings of Ra, among others, to their players from the Keystone State.
Gamblingthedallasnews.net

Online Casinos in Pennsylvania Set New Record in March

It is a wonderful time to be a license holder, player, or stakeholder in the Pennsylvania online betting industry. Commonwealth bettors have never had more options, and it is an excellent time for business. In March 2021, the revenue from Pennsylvania table games and online slots hit a record high....
Gamblinggoldencasinonews.com

Wazdan gets green-light to offer real money games in New Jersey

Wazdan is taking its online casino content to the Garden State as the game development company secured approval from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement to roll out a handful of online and mobile game titles in the state of New Jersey. Wazdan’s Real Money Slot Now in New...
Gamblingvoticle.com

Online Casinos - Take Your Choose from The Best Casino Games

The online versions of the land-based casinos, online casinos are an easy way to make money through the net. Online casinos offer many different free casino games, some of which also promise to offer higher paybacks than the traditional casino games. For some the very best online casino games are those in which you pull on the lever and win big. While for many others, the games that require strategy, planning and exceptional approaches and supply a true challenge would be the best.
Gamblingvoticle.com

Gambling Online: Live Dealer Casino Games

Online casinos with live dealer casino games are still very expensive for the gaming companies. In ordinary online casino a simple server will deal with hundreds and thousands of casino players, but because for your live dealer casino games it's more troublesome. To run the company, it is essential to have assumptions, special equipment (video cameras, actual casino tables, etc.), smart traders, powerful servers for video programming, gear to broadcast the video online. All that, of course, increases the prices of live dealer casino games many times. That is why online casinos are providing its players only limited number of those games with live dealers. Aside from the games are the most popular ones. An additional thing stressing the gaming companies more than the costs of the games is confidence in the honesty of the internet casino games. Vast majority of players think that there is more chances to beat the online casino with live dealer roulette or blackjack casino games than using a pure computer trader simulation.
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

Amelco, NetEnt Link Up for US Growth

Provider of sports betting and trading services Amelco has teamed up with online slots specialist NetEnt to further its growth in the US iGaming market. A recently penned agreement between the two companies will see NetEnt’s catalog of titles, including branded slots like Gordon Ramsey Hell’s Kitchen and Narcos as well as iconic games such as Divine Fortune and Starburst, be added to Amelco’s US platform offering.
Gamblingpokerfuse.com

WSOP and 888 Banks Biggest Share of New Jersey Online Poker Revenue in April

Caesars Entertainment, which operates WSOP.com on 888poker software in the New Jersey market, saw a substantial increase in April poker revenue over the March numbers, banking more than $1 million in revenue from the poker tables. They were the only operator to see growth over March in a market that shrunk month-over-month by about about $300,000 in total.
Gamblingaffiliateinsider.com

Synot Games partners with online casino operator Betshop

The content supplier Synot Games strengthens its presence in the Greek market through its new partnership with online casino operator Betshop.gr. ‘Ecstatic’ to provide titles in a growing market. The Czech Republic-headquartered developer Synot Games, which develops content for both online and land-based operators, has gained a significant share of...
Gamblingsignalscv.com

How to Deposit into an Online Casino from New Zealand?

Online casinos are fun and entertaining as they offer a wide range of games with high-quality gameplay. Players who know the basic rules of the games and how to use the winning strategies can make a decent profit here. However, many players who are real gamblers at the land-based casinos don’t know how deposition at the online casinos works. Or is depositing real money at the online casino is safe or not?
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

New Jersey online casinos fall shy of record pace as sports betting slows

New Jersey’s online casinos and poker rooms enjoyed further year-on-year growth in April, but fell shy of the record revenue generated just one month earlier. The Garden State’s digital gaming ecosystem secured revenue of $107.7m during the 30 days, which represents a 34.8 per cent uptick from the $80m recorded in April 2020 but drops from the record $113.7m generated in March. Total gaming revenue for the month came in at $352.2m (2020: $82.5m).