I enjoyed reading Tim’s article. On this I agree with many of his messages. I too went to BIA boarding schools. My academic learning was not as good as I had received in other public schools. There was negatives that I could have focused on. But, like I read in his article, I chose to focus on what I did learn. I learned a lot of ‘nonacademic’ lessons, life skills from my fellow students as wells as some of the teachers and staff. As well as Sports, coaches.