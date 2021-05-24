Daniel Learns to Ask First/Friends Ask First

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine really admires my current boss. She has been pestering me to get her an interview with him, or at least a phone call. I told her that I'm not comfortable using my job to put her in contact with my boss, especially since she doesn't really have anything of value to say to him. I feel like a bad friend for not helping her out in this way, but I know that I could get in real trouble at work if I give her what she's asking for. What do I do? -- Do It Yourself.