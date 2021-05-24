BRUSH FIRE NO. 77 REPORTED ON SUNDAY
The 77th brush fire of the year was reported in Indiana County shortly before 2 p.m. yesterday. Indiana County 911 reports that fire crews from Aultman, Coal Run, Black Lick, Homer City and Iselin were dispatched to reports of a brush fire along Route 286 Highway West in Black Lick Township. Heavy smoke was reported in the area and drivers report that three separate areas along the highway caught fire and spread into the fields beyond the roads.www.wdadradio.com