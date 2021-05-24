newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana County, PA

BRUSH FIRE NO. 77 REPORTED ON SUNDAY

By Hometown4
wdadradio.com
 4 days ago

The 77th brush fire of the year was reported in Indiana County shortly before 2 p.m. yesterday. Indiana County 911 reports that fire crews from Aultman, Coal Run, Black Lick, Homer City and Iselin were dispatched to reports of a brush fire along Route 286 Highway West in Black Lick Township. Heavy smoke was reported in the area and drivers report that three separate areas along the highway caught fire and spread into the fields beyond the roads.

www.wdadradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
City
Aultman, PA
County
Indiana County, PA
City
Homer City, PA
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Lick#Carbon Monoxide#Heavy Smoke#Black Smoke#Westmoreland County#Coal Run#Birch St#Fire#Armaugh Fire Crews#Iselin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
Related
Indiana County, PAwdadradio.com

PLENTY OF WEEKEND CALLS FOR EMERGENCY RESPONDERS

It has been a pretty active weekend so far for Indiana County’s emergency responders. Saturday calls included a summons shortly after 11 AM for the Armagh/East Wheatfield and Brush Valley fire companies for a vehicle fire along Route 403 in East Wheatfield Township. Indiana firefighters took two relatively simple calls – for a child locked in a vehicle and a carbon monoxide alarm. Just before 2 PM, Marion Center firefighters were sent to a brush fire along Route 119 North near White Lane and Wilmoth Road in East Mahoning Township. Pine Township was summoned for an accident just after 2 PM on Front Street. Then Rossiter firefighters responded to a fuel spill on Dunmire Road in Canoe Township just after 8:30 PM.
Indiana Statewdadradio.com

BODY OF MISSING DAYTON MAN FOUND IN ALLEGHENY RIVER

The body of a missing Armstrong County man has been found in the Allegheny River in Armstrong County. 20-year-old Colt Evan Snyder, who pleaded guilty in a stabbing and was sentenced to probation in Indiana County Court in April had last been seen by his family on April 30th. His vehicle was found at about 11:22 PM that night, abandoned with the engine running on the Emlenton Bridge on Interstate 80 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
Indiana Statewdadradio.com

FOUR INCIDENTS HIGHLIGHT EVENTFUL WEEKEND FOR INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE

It was a busy weekend for Indiana Borough Police, as they report four incidents spanning from Saturday to this morning. Reports say that shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning, borough police officers were dispatched to a home along the 1400-block of Church St. after a female was said to be repeatedly calling 911 for no reason. When officers arrived at the home, they found the woman to be 42-year-old Kandi Swanson. Swanson reportedly kicked an officer and was arrested soon after. Charges of simple assault, harassment and communications with 911 systems were filed through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
Indiana County, PAIndiana Gazette

911 Report

From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:. • 6:51 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Route 210, South Mahoning Township. Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police dispatched. • 9:18 p.m.: Structure fire, East Ninth Street, Center Township. Homer City, Indiana and Coral-Graceton volunteer firefighters, Indiana County...
Pennsylvania Statewdadradio.com

CLICK IT OR TICKET CAMPAIGN STARTS TODAY

A campaign aimed at enforcing car safety for children gets underway today. The Pennsylvania State Police announced that the “Click It or Ticket” campaign will run until June 6, and its focus is geared towards educating parents on car seat safety. Public Information Officer Cliff Greenfield said that car seat safety is critical in case of a crash, but there are ways for parents to monitor their child’s seat.
Homer City, PAwdadradio.com

FIRE CREWS DISPATCHED TO MORNING GARAGE FIRE IN HOMER CITY

Additional details were released regarding a structure fire this morning in Homer City. Indiana County 911 reported that crews from Homer City, Indiana and Brush Valley were initially dispatched shortly before 7:30 a.m. to a garage fire at 19 Saint Clair Street in Homer City Borough. Within eight minutes, Coral Graceton and Black Lick fire departments, along with the RIT team, were dispatched to the scene.
Indiana County, PAwdadradio.com

FIRE DEPARTMENTS CALLED OUT FOR FIRE AT TAXIDERMY BUSINESS

Fire companies were called out for a fire at a taxidermy business in North Mahoning Township last night. Indiana County 911 said at 8:51 PM, Marion Center, Clymer, Plumville, and Perry Township fire companies, along with the Hazmat team and Citizens’ Ambulance, were dispatched to a reported structure fire on Pollock Road near Marion Center. In a post to their Facebook page, Marion Center fire officials said that the fire was in a 24 foot by 24 foot shed, and smoke was showing when crews arrived on the scene.
Indiana County, PAIndiana Gazette

Crime spree widens

A state police probe of home intrusions and vehicle break-ins in central and eastern Indiana County has been broadened to include several additional burglaries and thefts, investigators said Wednesday. Troopers had seven such cases under investigation by noon Tuesday. As the day wore on and property owners discovered evidence of...
Indiana County, PAwdadradio.com

TWO SENTENCED IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT

Two people were sentenced in Indiana County Court today. Court documents say 24-year-old Bilal Butler was sentenced to serve time in Indiana County Jail, along with paying fines and costs, for three separate cases of forgery dating back to May 2020. Reports say Butler made two small purchases at the Indiana Giant Eagle with fake $100 bills on May 6, 2020. After making these purchases, Butler was said to have made off with the change.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police in Indiana Co. warn of thefts and burglaries

INDIANA COUNTY — The Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are advising residents to lock their vehicles and report any suspicious activity after recent thefts and burglaries in the area. Since Monday, police said at least five incidents of thefts from vehicles and two burglaries were reported along Maple Avenue...
Indiana County, PAIndiana Gazette

Official: 'We're not anywhere close' to vaccination target

With COVID-19 infection numbers continuing to grow in Indiana County, at higher rates than for most neighboring counties and for the state itself, Indiana County leaders had a sense of urgency in a call Wednesday for county residents to roll up their sleeves for coronavirus immunization shots. What’s not the...
Indiana County, PAIndiana Gazette

Vaccination, good neighbors, car cruise, kite fly, etc.

Officials with Indiana County’s Health and Human Services Subcommittee want the community to know that there are many places in Indiana County that have the COVID-19 vaccine available for you and your family members. (The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age.)
Pennsylvania Statepunxsutawneyspirit.com

Pennsylvania reports promising virus numbers

Wednesday’s report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that 53.1 percent of the entire population of the state has now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and that 46.2 percent of residents who are 18 years of age and older are now fully vaccinated. According to...
Indiana County, PAexplorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Involved in Hit-and-Run Crash in Indiana County

WEST MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was involved in a hit-and-run crash in northern Indiana County on Sunday. Around 12:08 p.m. on May 9, Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to a one-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Dayton Smicksburg Road just east of Dry Knob Road after an unoccupied 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue was observed at a final rest with no one around.
Indiana County, PAwdadradio.com

BRIEF INTERRUPTION THIS MORNING IN CUNNINGHAM CULVERTS WORK ZONE

PennDOT says there will be a bit of a disruption in the flow of traffic this morning on Route 422 at the Cunningham Culverts project. Starting at about 8:30 AM, flaggers will control the traffic. It should be a brief interruption before vehicles can move freely on the temporary road that’s been in use since the project got going again at the end of March.
Indiana County, PAwdadradio.com

MENTCLE MAN TO SERVE IN INDIANA COUNTY JAIL FOR PFA VIOLATION

A Mentcle man was sentenced today in Indiana County Court after an incident dating back to early April. 50-year-old James Keith will serve 60 days to 6 months in Indiana County Jail after reports say Keith violated a protection from abuse order on April 12. On that day, Indiana Borough Police were called out to an incident along the 400-block of Philadelphia Street. Police reports say that when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Keith was walking down the sidewalk and began shouting at an unidentified victim. Following the incident, officers obtained an arrest warrant and arrested him at his home.