TV Series

Circle Time Squabble/It's Not Okay to Hurt Someone

iowapbs.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCircle Time Squabble/It's Not Okay to Hurt Someone. "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" is an animated series with live-action interstitials. Fred Rogers' original Neighborhood of Make Believe is recreated in vibrant color and texture; his signature puppet Daniel Striped Tiger is transformed into a curious and playful 4-year-old joined by his friends O the Owl, Prince Wednesday, Katerina Kittycat and Miss Elaina. The series curriculum is school-readiness and social-emotional learning, and each preschool themed episode offers a musical strategy for children and parents to use together.

Fred Rogers
