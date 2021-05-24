newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Bite’ turns the COVID pandemic into a zombie outbreak in an over-the-top parody

Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

As the country begins to clear the fog — and the masks — of the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Bite” is ready to go right back in, but with everything turned up to 11. The six-episode satirical drama, which premiered last week on Spectrum from executive producers Robert and Michelle King (“Evil,” “The Good Fight”), devolves quickly when a zombie virus literally attaches itself to COVID, infecting and spreading at will. Filmed during the shutdown, the series is partly live, partly virtual, with Dr. Rachel Boutella (Audra McDonald) treating patients on Zoom, dominatrix Lilly (Taylor Schilling) taking her business to the web and CDC reps Dr. Zach and Cyndi Estereo, played by real-life spouses Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo, battling the plague.

www.gazettextra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Schilling
Person
Michelle King
Person
Steven Pasquale
Person
Phillipa Soo
Person
Audra Mcdonald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Zombie Virus#Satire#Drama#Zombies#Covid#Spectrum#Cdc#The Daily News#The News#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Kings#Bite#Alien Insects#Genius Works#Absurdity#Dominatrix Lilly#Cinema
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

If COVID Isn’t Scary Enough, Robert and Michelle King Add Zombies and Deliver ‘The Bite’

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “The Bite,” available now on Spectrum on Demand platforms. Five years ago, Michelle and Robert King created and executive produced a political satire entitled “BrainDead,” in which extraterrestrial insects began to crawl inside the ears of government officials and begin to take control of their words and actions. Since then, the prolific television scribes watched as science became politicized, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and despite already having two ongoing drama series (“Evil” and “The Good Fight” for Paramount Plus) to run, they were inspired to step back into the world of satire with “The Bite.”
Public HealthForbes

The Pandemic Is The New Prohibition: Bar Industry Icon Shingo Gokan Is Playfully Turning COVID-19 Into Opportunities

Shingo Gokan thrives in challenging circumstances with creativity. When he found the four-story space with no elevator for his new bar Speak Low in Shanghai, he had to ask customers to walk up to the upper floors. He created a separate concept for each floor and made the top floors more exclusive so that guests would be thrilled to climb up there. The fourth floor’s membership became coveted tickets among cocktail connoisseurs.
Public Healthhechingerreport.org

Operation Outbreak: Simulating a pandemic while living it

The Hechinger Report is a national nonprofit newsroom that reports on one topic: education. Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get stories like this delivered directly to your inbox. On one recent morning, the advanced biology class at the Utah County Academy of Sciences faced a grim assignment. Seated...
Public Healthdarientimes.com

Opinion: Long COVID shows pandemic's woes far from over

The pandemic’s acute effects on people’s lives has appropriately held the nation’s attention, but the long-term effects that many people suffer is garnering increasing attention. Now officially termed Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2, or PASC, but formerly known as long COVID, this syndrome represents a debilitating constellation of symptoms that persist long after a period when people should have recovered from the initial stages of the illness.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

How to fish in Black Ops Cold War’s Outbreak Zombies

The Season 3 Reloaded update has added many new things to Black Ops Cold War, including fishing in Zombies Outbreak. Our guide will show you where to fish, and what rewards you can get for doing so. The last few years of video games have seen a bizarre influx of...
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Exciting Trailer For The Second Season of The Great and Creepy Horror Series EVIL

Paramount+ has dropped the first trailer for Evil Season 2 and it looks like we’re in for another fantastic and creepy season! I loved the first season of this show, and if you haven’t watched it yet, you’ve got to check it out! I held off on watching the first season for awhile, but when I did finally sit down to watch it, it ended up being so much better than I expected it to be.
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Zombies Outbreak Mode Gets "Main Quests" Next Week

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode has stories intertwined in its zombie slaying just like every other iteration of the Zombies mode from the past, so naturally, the game’s new Outbreak mode will similarly have some exposition for players to explore. Treyarch said on Friday it’s preparing to have players navigate those events further through the release of the mode’s “Main Quests” that’ll be spread out throughout the seasons.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

New York City works to turn page on COVID-19 pandemic

More than a year after coronavirus shutdowns sent "the city that never sleeps" into a fitful slumber, New York could be wide awake again this summer. Starting Wednesday, vaccinated New Yorkers can shed their masks in most situations, and restaurants, stores, gyms and many other businesses can go back to full capacity if they check vaccination cards or apps for proof that all patrons have been inoculated.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Six Words That Could End the Pandemic

The end of the COVID-19 pandemic is so close yet so far, with more than 50% of Americans having received at least one vaccine—but some of the rest hesitant to get one at all. That may mean we're stuck with this virus forever…unless minds can be changed. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on MSNBC to discuss how we can come together and defeat coronavirus. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 98 Symptoms To Watch For Even After Vaccination.
MoviesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Review: Zack Snyder makes a bitingly good zombie-heist flick

It won't take you long to warm to Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead." All it took for me was the sight of a zombie Elvis impersonator. Equal parts hysterical and deadly, the bloody-mouthed, jumpsuit-wearing King in the opening credits is the perfect touch to a joyously violent film that takes a vanilla heist flick and sets it inside a Las Vegas that has suffered a zombie apocalypse. The song playing over those credits is, of course, "Viva Las Vegas."
TravelFirst Showing

Full Trailer for Time Travel Sci-Fi Action Thriller 'The Tomorrow War'

"Sometimes a man does what's best for his family." Amazon has launched the first full-length official trailer for the sci-fi action movie The Tomorrow War, the latest from The Lego Batman Movie director Chris McKay. A man is drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past. This high concept sci-fi ensemble extravaganza is about time travelers who tell us we need to go to the future to fight aliens to save humanity. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. The ensemble cast features Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Keith Powers. Everything about this looks so generic and medicore, even the explosions seem like they're straight out of the 90s. Same with the dialogue. And there's still not even a clear shot of the aliens in this, they look more like zombies crawling around. Huh. I just hope the movie is better.