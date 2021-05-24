Newton girls soccer routs Boone on Senior Night

Newton’s girls soccer team needed only 54 minutes to dispatch Boone at H.A. Lynn Stadium on Friday night.

The Cardinals led 6-0 at halftime and put the Toreadors away for good 14 minutes into the second half during a 10-0 win on Senior Night.

“We had an amazing Senior Night,” Newton girls soccer coach Abby Lamont said. “We were able to celebrate these wonderfully talented and beautiful young ladies. We were able to mix things up a big on the field and a great night had by all.”

Audrey Rausch scored five goals, Haley Fuller scored her first two goals of the season on her senior day and Brynn Cazett contributed one goal and two assists during the win.

It was Rausch’s 22nd goal of the season. Cazett now has 11 goals and a team-best eight assists.

Fuller, Riley Davidson, Nykole Hernandez and Makenna Brooks were part of the Senior Night recognition. Hernandez scored a goal in the win and Davidson collect an assist for the Cardinals (9-8).

Morgan Peterson and Marin Pettigrew each had two assists.

Boone (3-13) failed to get a shot on goal against keepers Aurora Nehring and Natalee Freese. Nehring spent the first 48 minutes in goal and then dished out an assist when Freese moved between the pipes.

Boone did not stay for the JV game but Newton decided it wanted to play and get senior manager Anna Fitzgerald some playing time.

“As we finished the varsity games the opposing coach let me know they wouldn’t be staying to play the JV game,” Lamont said. “I was shocked and saddened as we had two very excited seniors on our JV team. We rolled with it, talked to our varsity team and started plucking some former players from the stands. By the time I had visited the press box to inform them of the changes we had an ample amount to field a game.

“Thank you to my former players for not hesitating to come out of the stands with no shoes on and play. You helped make senior night special.”