TV Series

Daniels Grr-Ific Grandpere/Making Mozies with Nana

iowapbs.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniels Grr-Ific Grandpere/Making Mozies with Nana. "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" is an animated series with live-action interstitials. Fred Rogers' original Neighborhood of Make Believe is recreated in vibrant color and texture; his signature puppet Daniel Striped Tiger is transformed into a curious and playful 4-year-old joined by his friends O the Owl, Prince Wednesday, Katerina Kittycat and Miss Elaina. The series curriculum is school-readiness and social-emotional learning, and each preschool themed episode offers a musical strategy for children and parents to use together.

www.iowapbs.org
Fred Rogers
#Make Believe#Animated Series#Prince Wednesday#Episode#School Readiness#Color#Live Action Interstitials#Miss Elaina#Social Emotional Learning
