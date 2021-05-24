newsbreak-logo
Indiana County, PA

CICWA CUSTOMERS TO EXPERIENCE INTERRUPTIONS AS WATER LINE REPAIRS START TODAY

 4 days ago

The Central Indiana County Water Authority is scheduled to begin repairing water lines and/or valves in White Township today. Customers in the area of South Sixth Street and Ferguson Road will see their water service interrupted starting at 8 a.m. this morning. Robert Nymick, manager of the CICWA, said that the heavily impacted streets will be Lucerne Road, Ann Circle, Sandro Street and Huckleberry Road. He adds that the repair is to fix a leak that is responsible for more than 100,000 gallons of water per day.

