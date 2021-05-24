CICWA CUSTOMERS TO EXPERIENCE INTERRUPTIONS AS WATER LINE REPAIRS START TODAY

It has been a pretty active weekend so far for Indiana County’s emergency responders. Saturday calls included a summons shortly after 11 AM for the Armagh/East Wheatfield and Brush Valley fire companies for a vehicle fire along Route 403 in East Wheatfield Township. Indiana firefighters took two relatively simple calls – for a child locked in a vehicle and a carbon monoxide alarm. Just before 2 PM, Marion Center firefighters were sent to a brush fire along Route 119 North near White Lane and Wilmoth Road in East Mahoning Township. Pine Township was summoned for an accident just after 2 PM on Front Street. Then Rossiter firefighters responded to a fuel spill on Dunmire Road in Canoe Township just after 8:30 PM.