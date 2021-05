The Ohio State University is partnering with Battelle and Metro Schools to remake an empty school building and give local children a focused STEM education. Pending Ohio State Board of Trustees approval, the university will lease the property and Battelle will provide funding to renovate the historic former Indianola Middle School at 420 E. 19th Ave. Under a ground-lease, Metro Schools would operate the building as a middle and high school, adding a second location to its portfolio for a public STEM school – science, technology, engineering and math. The organization also operates the Metro Early College High School at 1929 Kenny Road in Columbus.