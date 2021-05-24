New Star Wars show sounds like it's on hold, according to report
Star Wars TV show Rangers of the New Republic is no longer in active development, according to a new report. Little was known about Disney Plus' The Mandalorian spin-off, which was announced back on Disney's Investor Day in December 2020, except that it was being worked on by Mando creator Jon Favreau, and that along with fellow spin-off show Ahsoka, it would tie in to a future "climactic story event" linking the different Star Wars series.www.techradar.com