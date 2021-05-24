New Star Wars show sounds like it's on hold, according to report

Star Wars fans tired of playing as the good guys in the most recent video game adaptations of the franchise could be in luck. According to the latest details shared by industry insider Daniel Richtman, Lucasfilm is currently working on a title set in the galaxy far, far away which will have gamers fill the shoes of a Sith. Whether this alludes to the character in question being a Sith Lord (à la Emperor Palpatine) or an apprentice (Darth Vader, Maul, Dooku, etc.) unfortunately isn’t clear, as Richtman doesn’t provide any information beyond that already covered, but we’re willing to bet the latter is more likely if only as it would make for a better fit as far as gameplay design (e.g. progression systems) is concerned.