Blue Jackets counting on John Davidson, GM Jarmo Kekalainen to make reunion work

This was the running joke around town for, what, 15 years? Twenty? And it went something like this:. “Why can’t the Knicks have an owner like the Rangers?”. The punch line, of course, is that the same man — James L. Dolan — owned both of Madison Square Garden’s chief tenants. Yet while the Knicks foundered under Dolan’s stewardship — and, worse, became an unwatchable mess, a series of missteps and miscalculations mismanaged by a series of Dolan deputies — the Rangers not only found success (reaching the ’14 Stanley Cup final) but identified when it was time to cut bait and rebuild.