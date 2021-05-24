Blue Jackets counting on John Davidson, GM Jarmo Kekalainen to make reunion work
All of the right things were said last week about John Davidson's return to his post atop the Blue Jackets' hockey house. Mike Priest, the team’s president, said it was to reunite Davidson, the Jackets' new and former president of hockey operations, with general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, whom Davidson hired in 2013. Davidson said he's eager to rejoin Kekalainen and felt like he’d never left in 2019 for the New York Rangers. Kekalainen called Davidson a “good friend” and said he was happy to welcome him back to the Jackets' front office.www.dispatch.com