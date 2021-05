Joe Rogan, whose foot would appear to be almost permanently in his mouth, is worried about straight white men not being allowed to talk. During a recent discussion on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan and guest Joe List reflected on the current status of what Rogan referred to as “edgy comedy,” using the 2007 hit Superbad as a benchmark. The ensuing talk saw List reflecting on a mental health podcast he listened to recently during which the “straight white guy” host reflected on how his self-deprecating style of humor could be viewed as offensive due to his inherent privilege.