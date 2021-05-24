New equity index launches to offer insights into Lloyd’s market

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleInsurance Capital Markets Research (ICMR) has today announced the launch of an equity index, the ICMR (Re)Insurance Specialty Equity Index (ticker symbols ‘RISX’, ‘RISXNTR’) and has selected the index company Moorgate Benchmarks as its calculator and administrator. The RISX Index is the first of its kind and focuses exclusively on the publicly listed global insurance and reinsurance companies that control syndicates at Lloyd’s.

