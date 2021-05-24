New equity index launches to offer insights into Lloyd’s market

The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Financial Technology CTOs of 2021. The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Financial Technology CTOs of 2021. Within the financial services industry, chief technology officers are establishing the digital infrastructure that facilitates more efficient, modern, and personalized customer experiences. These leaders have led transformative initiatives within their organizations to integrate artificial intelligence, develop cross-platform solutions, bolster cybersecurity, and engage strategic technology partnerships, among other critical digitalization efforts. Serving some of the largest banking institutions and innovative fintech startups, this year’s awardees are guiding their companies in not only updating current application environments and IT systems but also in seeking out new and exciting ways to incorporate the latest in financial technology into their products and services.