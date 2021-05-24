newsbreak-logo
Lakers vs. Suns Game 2: Live stream info, watch NBA playoffs online, TV channel, odds, start time, prediction

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast season, the Lakers won the championship after losing their first playoff game. They’re hoping that history will repeat itself this time around, but they have a far steeper challenge ahead of them now. Devin Booker’s 34-point explosion game the Phoenix Suns the Game 1 victory, and as a No. 2 seed, they rarely lost at all during the regular season. Now, the Lakers will need to beat them four times in six tries in order to escape this series. That will be no easy task.

