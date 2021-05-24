newsbreak-logo
Issa Rae Aint Hardly ‘Insecure’ After Hilarious Clapback To A Hater Who Called Her Ugly Went Viral

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Issa Rae had time for a "fan" who had the unmitigated gall to call her ugly on Friday. The woman now known as Issa Rae's Fat Twin on Twitter wrote, "Issa Rae is not an attractive woman to me and that is okay. Every black person ain't attractive.". "Also, she...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pearl Bailey
Person
Issa Rae
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hater#Insecure#Twitter Inc#Black Eyes#On Fleek#Issarae#Vanity Fair#Black Twitter#Flo Milli Supremacy#Amazing Eyes#Homegirl#Cuss Y#Melanated Mermaids#Pearls#Teeth
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Issa Rae Checks Hater Who Says She's Not Attractive: "We Look The Same"

Every day, tens of millions of people take to social media to share their opinions on just about anything. Whether they're on microblogging platforms like Twitter with limited characters or penning think pieces about the latest trends in pop culture, we're met with a barrage of opinions the moment we open any social media app or internet browser.
Celebritiesradionowindy.com

Now Sis: Issa Rae Had The Perfect Response To A Troll Who Downplayed Her Looks & Said She Wasn’t Attractive

One Twitter user found out the hard way that unwarranted comments about Issa Rae’s looks will only get you fried on the social media platform. For whatever reason, a Twitter user who now refers to herself as Issa Rae’s “fat twin” decided to tweet out on Friday her thoughts when it comes to the Insecure’s star looks. In the heada** tweet she wrote with directly mentioning Rae:
TV & VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

Issa Rae Is Booked and Busy! See What's Next For Her After Insecure

Insecure is ending after its upcoming fifth season. While it pains us to say goodbye to the show, it's definitely not the last we'll see of Issa Rae. In fact, the 36-year-old media mogul already has several projects lined up through her massive five-year deal with WarnerMedia, which is valued at $40 million. The partnership gives HBO, HBO Max, and Warner Bros. television exclusive rights to Rae's television work and a first-look film deal that spans WarnerMedia brands.
Celebritiesdailysoapdish.com

Issa Rae Responds After Getting Called Not Attractive Enough!

Issa Rae has hit back at a troll after she was accused of not being attractive enough. Troll Bashes Issa Rae And Says- ‘I Don’t Want To F–k Her’. The actress, who is known for her community projects, had to take on a different challenge this time around. During the course of a Twitter post, the user made a bizarre rant at the actress’ appearance. And things were much worse, as the troll implied that he would not want to be anywhere near her. The comment in question stated: “Issa Rae is not an attractive woman.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Issa Rae Movies And TV: What’s head For The Insecure Star And Co-Creator

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. With the hit HBO comedy series Insecure coming to an end after five seasons, you would think the show’s star and co-creator, Issa Rae, would stop and relax for a bit before starting something new. Well, that’s not going to be happening anytime soon, with a slew of movies and TV shows starting to stack up on the plate of the internet-sensation-turned-established-star, especially with that massive deal she inked with HBO. The truth is, this is just the beginning for the Lovebirds star, as she will spend the better part of 2021 and beyond on the silver screen, our TV screens, and with the way today’s media climate looks, on our phone screens.
TV & Videosthatgrapejuice.net

Issa Rae Covers Vanity Fair / Talks Ending ‘Insecure’ & More

From creating new shows to inking a blockbuster deal with WarnerMedia, the multi-hyphenate force is leveling up on all fronts. With elevation, however, often comes letting go. And such is the case with Rae, who is gearing up for the premiere of the final season of ‘Insecure.’. Head below for...
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Issa Rae Says Nipsey Hussle Helped Mend Her Relationship with Lauren London After Insecure Drama

Issa Rae is crediting late rapper Nipsey Hussle for helping mend her relationship with his fiancée, Lauren London. In a new interview with Vanity Fair as the June cover star, the 36-year-old actress explained how Nipsey, who was fatally shot in March 2019, convinced Rae and London, 36, to make up after a rift began between the two stars regarding Rae's hit HBO series Insecure.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Issa Rae Fires Back at Twitter Hater

Each day celebrities get discussed on social media. Sometimes the discussion can be pleasing… and other times.. not so much. A woman took to social media to discuss her opinions on popular writer and producer, Issa Rae. “Issa Rae is not an attractive woman to me and that is okay,”...
TV ShowsPosted by
rolling out

Issa Rae blasts hater who said she’s not cute

Issa Rae had time for the clapback this Sunday morning. The multifaceted movie and TV maven blasted a hater after she called her “unattractive” in a tweet on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Normally, the “Insecure” creator wouldn’t give haters the time of day as this is not the first time...
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Issa Rae and what is her net worth?

ISSA Rae is a young bright star in Hollywood who acts, directs, produces, and writes. Rae, HBO Max, and Miramax are reviving the critically acclaimed docu-series Project Greenlight about talented female filmmakers. Who is Issa Rae?. Jo-Issa Rae Diop, known as Issa Rae, is an American actress, writer, and producer.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

Yvonne Orji Shares Her Hope for Molly and Issa's Friendship Ahead of 'Insecure's Final Season (Exclusive)

Yvonne Orji knows that life is messy and sometimes people fall out. The 37-year-old actress has high hopes for the upcoming fifth and final season of Insecure, sharing in an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner that the characters "go through so much." Season 4 left off with Orji's Molly in a bad place with best friend Issa (Issa Rae). Fans of the HBO series hope the two reconnect before the final episodes.
MusicPosted by
defpen

The Read Partners With Raedio To Release A Comedy Album

Issa Rae and her record label, Raedio, have formed a new partnership with Crissles and Kid Fury of. . With this deal, the podcast duo will create an original comedy album. The album will “pair original commentary from the dynamic duo on historic pop culture moments alongside original music from today’s most prolific artists.”
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

Issa Rae to Lead 'Project Greenlight' Revival for HBO Max

The new “Project Greenlight” will focus on talented female filmmakers who are given the chance to direct a feature film. Rae will appear in every episode as an executive producer, providing guidance and mentorship to the aspiring filmmakers. The finished film will then premiere on HBO Max. More from Variety.
Hair CareIn Style

Issa Rae Single-Handedly Saved Me From Nightmarish Tangles

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When HBO confirmed that Insecure would be ending after its fifth season, it was like the network yanked away part of my heart (and TV viewing schedule). Over the past few years Issa Rae’s creation has brought me countless laughs and an ongoing obsession with Yvonne Orji’s outfits, so while I can respect Rae moving on to other projects, the news left me deeply sad. The silver lining: One of said other projects is working with hair care line Sienna Naturals, and to mix metaphors, the line is worth its weight in gold.