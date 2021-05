Charles Leclerc was quickest in the second practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix, which came to an early end after Mick Schumacher crashed. Ferrari had looked strong this morning, despite Leclerc completing just four laps due to gearbox trouble, with Carlos Sainz Jnr splitting the Red Bulls at the top of the times. They continued that run in the afternoon, with Sainz consistently at the top of the times and both their cars the only ones to dip below 1’12.