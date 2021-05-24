newsbreak-logo
MEPs urge European Commission to revise UK adequacy decisions

By Bill Goodwin,
Computer Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEPs have urged the European Commission (EC) to revise its draft decision to provide data adequacy to the UK to ensure that citizens in the European Union (EU) have greater privacy rights. Members of the European Parliament voted last week to ask the EC to update its decisions on the...

