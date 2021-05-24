MEPs urge European Commission to revise UK adequacy decisions

Dear Acting Director-General Saastamoinen, Director-General Fink-Hooijer and Director-General Weyand,. We are writing to you regarding the European Commission's upcoming proposal for a regulation on forest and ecosystem risk commodities (FERCs). We believe the regulation could be a vital step for the European Union to advance its human rights obligation to address climate change and to ensure that European consumers are not contributing to global warming through their shopping basket. To ensure the regulation's effectiveness in curbing deforestation and to advance the European Union's efforts to promote international human rights protections, we urge you to incorporate the recommendations from the European Parliament's October 2020 proposal that would address the rights abuses linked to deforestation in many parts of the world.