Samsung brought its prices for 5G phones down to Earth when it unveiled the Galaxy A32 earlier in the year, but now it's poised to make fast wireless entirely commonplace. Frequent tipster Ishan Agarwal has given 91mobiles what appear to be press images and specs for the Galaxy A22 5G, an even lower-priced device. The budget 5G phone wouldn't stand out by itself with its plastic body, three rear cameras (48MP, 5MP and 2MP) and teardrop selfie camera notch — instead, the specs would help it attract buyers.