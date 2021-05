Paws at the Park Food, Pets & More to benefit the Sanctuary at Haafsville: The Western Lehigh Chamber of Commerce is hosting, for the first time, “Paws at the Park” 12-2 p.m. Sunday. This is a pet-friendly event to benefit the Sanctuary at Haafsville, a volunteer-based organization providing nurturing environment for animals in need. There will be adoptable dogs and kittens (although they will ...