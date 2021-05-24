Driver arrested for DUI after Monday morning Fort Myers crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A drunk driver slammed into another car on Ortiz Avenue near Billy’s Creek Drive in Fort Myers early Monday morning, officials said.

Nichole Politis, 41, was driving a 2019 Lexus when she cross the center line and hit a van going in the opposite direction, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Politis allegedly fled the scene on foot, but she was later identified and arrested for DUI, troopers said.

At least one person was injured in the crash, FHP reported. All directions of Ortiz Avenue were shutdown as crews worked to clear the scene.

She was still booked at the Lee County Jail on Monday afternoon.