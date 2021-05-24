Former St. Paul Cop Sentenced

(St. Paul, MN) -- A former St. Paul police officer is being sentenced to serve six-years in federal prison for his use of excessive force. In 2016, Brett Palkowitsch arrested Frank Baker, who was innocent, for matching a description of an armed suspect. He was caught on video kicking Baker three times in the chest and allowing a K-9 officer to attack and bite him. Baker suffered broken ribs, two partially collapsed lungs and had several dog bites. Palkowitsch reportedly apologized to Baker during his sentencing last Friday, but he didn't accept his apology.