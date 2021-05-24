How technology can help workplaces to function after the pandemic
The arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it unprecedented levels of change within the business landscape. New tools and technologies have been rapidly adopted to enable businesses to remain functional despite the challenges that the health crisis has brought with it. But how will this technology transfer into workplaces as the world recovers from social distancing restrictions and enters the era of the ‘new normal’?www.itproportal.com