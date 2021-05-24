How technology can help workplaces to function after the pandemic

In the commercial sector, customer satisfaction is one of the most valuable assets a company has. It’s no longer enough to simply rely on a great product — top brands like Amazon and Apple, for instance, have remained competitive because they offer continued value to their customers, whether that be by responding quickly to online requests or guaranteeing same-day delivery to customers. In fact, according to one 2020 report, 90% of Americans use customer service as a key factor in deciding whether to do business with a company. Many industry leaders have taken note of this, with 77% of CEOs saying in a recent report from Accenture that their company will fundamentally change the way it engages with customers in a bid to improve growth, durability and relevance.