BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Rain chances increase for the end of the week. Dry and less humid for Memorial Day weekend. Get the latest forecast in the video above. Hot and humid weather will continue for the end of the week. Highs today climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. A few showers and maybe a thunderstorm will be possible this afternoon and evening, especially for areas east of I-65. Better coverage of thunderstorms is likely for Friday. We have declared Friday an "Impact Day".