Kylian Mbappe wants to see ‘solid project’ at PSG before signing contract extension

Kylian Mbappe said his Paris Saint-German future depends on there being a “solid project” around him capable of challenging for the Champions League every year.

Despite victory over Brest on the final day, PSG were ultimately beaten to the Ligue 1 title by underdogs Lille , while Mauricio Pochettino’s side were defeated by Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals.

Mbappe, who joined PSG from Monaco in a deal worth around €180m in 2017, has just one year remaining on his current contract and is yet to commit his future to the club, despite insisting he is happy.

After being named Ligue 1 Player of the Season, he said: “Everyone knows I have a deep connection to the club.

“I want to thank them because when I come here I am no one. They gave me more confidence than I deserved. I have always been grateful to the officers and the club.

“What I want is to win, and for there to be a solid project around me. It is the most important. I eat and live football and the sports project is very important.

“There is only one club that wins the Champions League every year, but you have to feel that you are leaving with a team that wants to win.

“We will discuss with the club and we will see what will happen. Either way, I’ve always been happy here. I understand that everyone is waiting for my answer. We’ll do things in order.”

Despite their shortcomings this season, Neymar has agreed to a new four-year deal and Pochettino remains confident Mbappe will follow suit.

“He has one more year of contract,” the head coach said. “I said it before but the club and I are doing our best to ensure that he stays for many years. The club is working on it and Kylian Mbappe is happy with us.”