newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Construction underway at solar duo totalling 600MW in Texas and Ohio

By Jules Scully
PV Tech
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe construction of two US solar projects totalling 600MW, including one paired with 50MW of energy storage, has started this month, developer Hecate Energy has announced. Chicago-based Hecate said work on the 500MW Roseland Solar plant in Falls County, Texas, began on 5 May. Featuring a 50MW battery storage system, the facility was transferred to Enel Green Power North America and is expected to achieve commercial operation in the second half of 2022.

www.pv-tech.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Ohio Industry
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Energy Efficiency#Green Power#Solar Projects#Green Electricity#Project Development#Hecate Energy#Canadian#Spanish#Repsol#Gw#Construction#Roseland Solar#50mw#Commercial Operation#Energy Storage#Developer Hecate Energy#Plants#Supply#Chicago Based Hecate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Staples: State needs power grid reforms that lead to reliability

As Texans move past the damages of Winter Storm Uri, we must not move on without making meaningful changes that guarantee increased reliability. No Texan should ever have to endure such dangerous and deadly conditions again because the electricity supply chain failed to sufficiently perform. Moving forward, the most immediate...
Energy Industrychemengonline.com

New project in Ireland will investigate offshore green-hydrogen storage

ESB and dCarbonX have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the joint assessment and development of Irish offshore green hydrogen subsurface storage. This partnership represents another milestone in Ireland’s emerging hydrogen economy as part of its transition to a low-carbon future. Under this agreement, ESB and dCarbonX will work together...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

InfraCo, Solvéo secure 25-year PPA for solar park in Guinea

Infraco Africa, a unit of U.K.-based Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), and Solveo Energie, a unit of French renewable energy developer Solveo, have secured a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for a large-scale solar project under development in Guinea. “The PPA follows on from the signing of a Concession Agreement...
Energy IndustryPV Tech

SEIA forms energy storage advocacy branch

US trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has started a new advocacy programme for the fast-growing energy storage sector. Called the Storage Advocacy Network, the venture will act as a separate branch of the SEIA and focus on advocating for federal and state-level policies that support the energy storage sector’s development, as well as sector-specific research and events.
Bessemer, MIWLUC

$9.9 million construction project underway on US-2 in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - A major construction project is slowing down traffic in Gogebic County. The two-year project to rebuild 2.7 miles of US-2 is underway in Bessemer. “This project is combining some needed roadwork, along with some sewer improvements,” said Dan Weingarten, communications representative for the Michigan Department of Transportation. “For a portion of US-2, we’re going to be taking what’s currently two lanes in each direction and turning it into one lane in each direction, with a center left turn lane.”
Illinois Statecspdailynews.com

Love's Expands Solar Power in Illinois

HOUSTON — Trillium, a provider of alternative fuel systems and renewable fuels, recently converted three Love’s Travel Stops in Illinois to solar energy. Designed and built by Trillium, the solar energy systems are now at eight Love’s locations across the country that use solar power to fuel operations. Love’s Travel...
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Generation by wind and solar in March 2021 hit 16.8% of total US production

May 26 (Renewables Now) - Electrical generation by wind and solar set a new record in March 2021 and accounted for 16.8% of total US production. In fact, solar and wind's output during the month was 34.3% greater than a year earlier, according to a SUN DAY Campaign analysis of new data just released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Texas Statedcvelocity.com

Kamps Inc. Acquires Texas Based Total Pallet Solutions

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Kamps Inc. (“Kamps”), one of the nation’s largest pallet suppliers and recycling service providers, has acquired Total Pallet Solutions, LLC. (“TPS”) out of Alvarado, Texas. TPS operates two locations in Texas and services the Fort Worth, Dallas, Waco, and Alvarado markets. The acquisition of TPS builds upon Kamps’ core mission of providing standardized, best-in-class, pallet solutions on a national scale.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Talesun Solar to Supply 127 MW to CPV in the US

The China Jiangsu based leading PV module manufacturer, Talesun Solar announced recently that the company has signed agreement with leading electric power generation development and asset management company, Competitive Power Ventures (CPV), for 127MW PV module supply to Maple Hill Solar, a solar power generation facility in Portage Township, Pennsylvania State.
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Woodside to bring solar energy to Pluto LNG

Australian energy major Woodside plans to bring 50 megawatts of solar energy to Pluto LNG facility for Western Australia’s Burrup Peninsula green energy push. Woodside follows the vision to build a large-scale supply of renewable energy to existing and future industry on the Burrup Peninsula, Woodside acting CEO Meg O’Neill says. She sees the region as uniquely placed to capitalise on the state’s renewable energy resources and the willingness of industry, government and other key stakeholders to cooperate on new energy opportunities.
Illinois Statenaturalgasworld.com

CO2 storage set for testing at Illinois power plant

The test facility could store as much as 200 tons of CO2 per day. Linde Engineering America said May 27 it will work with chemical company BASF to develop a pilot project to capture CO2 from a power plant in Illinois. Linde said it was selected by the US Department...
Energy Industrysaurenergy.com

IFC Supports Wind Projects to Advance Renewable Energy in Vietnam

As Vietnam transitions to cleaner low-carbon power generation to help meet the country’s growing demand for electricity, IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is funding the development and construction of two wind power projects in Central Vietnam. IFC is providing a financing package of $57 million to Thuan...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

RPS : Metocean Survey for Beacon Wind Energy Area

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. Sauk Valley counties show opposition for bill on wind energy regulation. NextEra open to paying for damaged roads near wind farm projects. SBMA offices shift to solar power systems to save on electricity cost. KP ratifies 300 MW Balakot hydro-power project with ADB...
Energy Industrywaste360.com

West Virginia Adopts New Law That Will Accelerate Growth of Waste-to-Energy Sector

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y. -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. ("BioHiTech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a sustainable technology and environmental solutions company, applauds the state of West Virginia for taking a lead in making the development of renewable facilities economically viable with its new legislation that will drive more green energy jobs and a more sustainable future for its citizens.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Woodside plans solar project to power Pluto LNG

The solar power would be supplied from the proposed Woodside Power Project, which could comprise more than 210,000 solar panels. Woodside is investigating the supply of approximately 50 MW of solar energy to the Pluto LNG facility on Western Australia’s Burrup Peninsula, it said on May 27. The solar power...
Energy IndustryIER

Will Batteries Replace Natural Gas Generation?

A decade ago, natural gas displaced coal as America’s top electric-power source due to hydraulic fracking technology that provided inexpensive natural gas. Now, environmentalists want to replace natural gas with batteries charged with wind and solar power despite battery storage providing less than 1 percent of the U.S. electricity market and costing over 3 times more than combined cycle natural gas generation, rivaling offshore wind for the most expensive technology that the Energy Information Administration (EIA) considers. Batteries would also require massive land requirements to back up an entirely renewable electric system and they are not able to provide electricity for more than a few hours with current technology. Currently, storage batteries can discharge for four hours at most before needing to recharge.
Cabarrus County, NCsolarbuildermag.com

Duke Energy begins construction on Speedway Solar power plant in N.C.

Duke Energy has begun construction on the 22.6-MW Speedway Solar power plant in Cabarrus County. Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions will own and operate the project. The project was selected as part of the competitive bidding process established by 2017’s landmark solar legislation in North Carolina. Learn about RT-Butyl: the game-changing...
Indiana Stateeenews.net

Coal-rich Indiana is going solar. It's not easy

The coal mines dotting Indiana's southwest corner are quickly giving way to a new source of energy that will help power Hoosier State factories and farms in the decades to come — the sun. Solar projects totaling 22,000 megawatts of capacity —- 50% greater than the sum of Indiana's coal...