Construction underway at solar duo totalling 600MW in Texas and Ohio
The construction of two US solar projects totalling 600MW, including one paired with 50MW of energy storage, has started this month, developer Hecate Energy has announced. Chicago-based Hecate said work on the 500MW Roseland Solar plant in Falls County, Texas, began on 5 May. Featuring a 50MW battery storage system, the facility was transferred to Enel Green Power North America and is expected to achieve commercial operation in the second half of 2022.www.pv-tech.org