Private health data from cyber attack could appear on the internet today

By Live95 News Team
live95fm.ie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData from the HSE cyber attack could appear online today after those behind it indicated a potential dump if a ransom isn't paid. The Government has always ruled out paying any fee to those who attacked the HSE and Department of Health's IT systems. The head of the HSE says...

www.live95fm.ie
