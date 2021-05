The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) Wednesday filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama requesting a temporary restraining order against the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) permitting using the COVID-19 vaccines in children under the age of 16, and that no further expansion of the EUAs to children under the age of 16 be granted prior to the resolution of these issues at trial.