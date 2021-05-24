newsbreak-logo
The 2021 Diversity Scorecard: Ranking the Legal Industry

By Ben Seal
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Diversity Scorecard records the average number of full-time-equivalent minority attorneys—Asian-American, Black, Latino or Hispanic, Native American and self-described multiracial attorneys—at Am Law 200 and National Law Journal 250 law firms in the calendar year 2020. Lawyer counts are average full-time-equivalent figures. Partner statistics include both equity and nonequity partners. Nonpartner figures include associates as well as special counsel, of counsel and other staff attorneys. The survey does not include contract attorneys. Lawyers of Middle Eastern heritage are counted as nonminority attorneys for the purposes of this survey.

