Hope Probe set to commence two-year science mission
The probe will complete one orbit of the planet every 55 hours and will capture a full planetary data sample every nine days. The Emirates Mars Mission, the first interplanetary exploration undertaken by an Arab nation, has announced the mission has completed spacecraft and instrument exercises used to practice science observations and is now ready to commence science data gathering. The two-years science mission formally commenced on May 23, aiming to yield the first complete picture of Mars’ lower and upper atmospheres throughout the day, night and seasons of a full Martian year.satelliteprome.com