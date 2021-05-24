newsbreak-logo
UL students lose thousands of euro after foreign trips cancelled

By Live95 News Team
live95fm.ie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents at the University of Limerick say they’re out "thousands of euro", after an international trip was cancelled, as a result of the pandemic. Zoom workshops are replacing foreign trips - which are included in the fees of a number of masters courses, which students say cost over 1,600 euro per person.

www.live95fm.ie
