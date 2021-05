BTS’s new single is sweeping the Korean music charts!. As of 7:30 a.m. KST on May 23, BTS’s latest single “Butter” has achieved a certified all-kill. Ever since its release on May 21, the song has been dominating Korea’s realtime charts, in addition to sweeping iTunes charts across the globe and setting a new record for the highest first-day streams of any song in Spotify history.