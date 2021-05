Bill Bailey has suggested that the UK needs to take Eurovision “less seriously” in order to have a better chance at performing well in future contests. The comedian, actor and musician appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the UK’s dismal result this year, after representative James Newman received a humiliating “nul points” for his performance of “Embers”. “It was a serviceable song and performance, nothing wrong with that,” Bailey said today (Tuesday 25 May). “I just think we’re missing a trick a little bit. We need to celebrate the eccentricity of Britishness, it doesn’t seem to be coming...