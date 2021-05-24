newsbreak-logo
Feeling Like Summer

By Byron Douglas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures will remain in summer like form to start the week with limited chances for needed rainfall. Partly to mostly sunny skies as high temps reach the upper 80s to 90-degrees. Tonight, partly cloudy as lows drop into the mid-60s. Tuesday, mostly sunny early then increasing...

Warmer, Scattered Storms

Warmer, Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After several chilly weeks, this week is shaping up to the be the warmest of the year to date. Partly cloudy and not as cool this morning with lows near 60-degrees. Becoming mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms…mainly during the afternoon. Little to no threat for severe storms as high temps climb into the upper 70s to 80-degees.
Evansville, IN14news.com

Isolated rain chances continue, much warmer week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some scattered showers moved through the Tri-State this morning, but they tapered off to the south-southeast by about noon, and we have even seen some sunshine this afternoon! Thanks to that pop of sunshine, today has also been a couple degrees warmer than we initially expected with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Evansville weather: 4-day outlook
Evansville Today

Evansville weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Evansville: Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Evansville, IN14news.com

Scattered rain through Tuesday, 80s return midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few scattered showers are moving through the Tri-State this evening and could continue on and off throughout the night. Temperatures topped out in the lower 70s this afternoon and will fall back through the 60s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 50s early Sunday morning.
Evansville, INwevv.com

2021 Hurricane Outlook & Effects to the Tri State

The start of a new and possibly active hurricane season is just weeks away, beginning June 1st. Although tropical cyclones may not be the #1 weather concern on Tri Stater's minds this summer, hurricanes do have a history of impacting our local weather. The 2020 hurricane season was definitely one for the books. The Atlantic Basin, which is where most U.S. tropical storm development occurs, set a new record of 29 named storms last year, 11 of them making U.S. landfall. The meteorological community is already suggesting another active season. This forecast could incite worry for our coastal communities, inversely Tri Staters could find some relief of an active season from the intense summer heat.
Storms cause fallen trees in the Tri-State

Storms cause fallen trees in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Afternoon storms arrived in the Tri-State on Thursday. [FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible Thursday afternoon/evening]. Henderson dispatchers told us shortly after 4:30 p.m. that several trees were down. Locations include Highway 41 South in front of Farmer and Frenchmen, as well as 416 East and 1078 South.