Feeling Like Summer

The start of a new and possibly active hurricane season is just weeks away, beginning June 1st. Although tropical cyclones may not be the #1 weather concern on Tri Stater's minds this summer, hurricanes do have a history of impacting our local weather. The 2020 hurricane season was definitely one for the books. The Atlantic Basin, which is where most U.S. tropical storm development occurs, set a new record of 29 named storms last year, 11 of them making U.S. landfall. The meteorological community is already suggesting another active season. This forecast could incite worry for our coastal communities, inversely Tri Staters could find some relief of an active season from the intense summer heat.