Quote To Start The Day: “The greatest weapon against stress is our ability to choose one thought over another.”. One Big Thing In Fintech: Mint is the most downloaded personal finance app by some margin, and it’s also the greediest for your data. However, some of this activity is used to connect your different accounts to make the app functional. Most financial apps in our study are more discreet, with Mvelopes and Monefy built for privacy – although, in the case of Monefy, this may limit what it is capable of doing.